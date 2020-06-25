Make this 3 bed/2 bath mobile home rental yours after a long day at work. Conveniently located near the Hwy 46/IH 35 area and just a few short minutes from Creekside Shopping Centers and many local and chain restaurants to dine in. Go to the nicely shaded back yard underneath the covered porch in order to relax during those hot summer days.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1338 Dunbar Drive have any available units?
1338 Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1338 Dunbar Drive have?
Some of 1338 Dunbar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.