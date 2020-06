Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Absolute beautiful home in central New Braunfels. Old world charm in this home. This home has so much to offer it is amazing. Open kitchen with gas cooking, gas fire place in open living room which connects to dinning area with built ins to store all of your special dishes or knickknacks. The two guest rooms are down stairs and master is up stairs in a open loft type feel. Stunning master bath with large glass shower and a claw footed tub to soak in. Nice sized back yard with sprinkler system and lawn service is included in rent. Washer and dryer will stay as a courtesy but owner will not repair or replace. This home is just a dream and a must see.