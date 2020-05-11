All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 128 Fabarm Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
128 Fabarm Lane
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

128 Fabarm Lane

128 Fabarm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

128 Fabarm Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This beautiful home has a spacious open floor plan with plenty of windows to let the sunshine. Four bedrooms: Master is in the back of house with a view to the back yard. Bedroom upfront could be used as an office. Spacious kitchen is open to dining and living area. If you like space this is your place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Fabarm Lane have any available units?
128 Fabarm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 128 Fabarm Lane have?
Some of 128 Fabarm Lane's amenities include ice maker, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Fabarm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
128 Fabarm Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Fabarm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 128 Fabarm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 128 Fabarm Lane offer parking?
No, 128 Fabarm Lane does not offer parking.
Does 128 Fabarm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Fabarm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Fabarm Lane have a pool?
No, 128 Fabarm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 128 Fabarm Lane have accessible units?
No, 128 Fabarm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Fabarm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Fabarm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Fabarm Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Fabarm Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas