1276 Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2/1/1 Duplex Close to Gruene! - Charming 2/1/1 Duplex Close to Gruene! Features Include: Wood Burning Fireplace In Living Room, Large Kitchen with Stove and Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, Walk-In Closet In Master Bedroom, Washer/Dryer Connections, and Partially Fenced Backyard with Mature Shade Trees. Mow/Trim of Front & Backyard Included with Rent. CISD Schools. Pets Negotiable.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2137258)