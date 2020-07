Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful spacious home with tons of storage. Home is split level with bedrooms and living down, huge bonus room upstairs. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and gas range. Spend your evening sitting under your covered patio. Great location just minutes for IH35, Gruene and tons of shopping. Pets must be approved by owner.