Beautiful home in White Wing Subdivision this home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with tons of storage. Large back yard with a covered patio to enjoy in the morning or evening. Tile through living area and carpet in all bedrooms. This home does NOT allow any pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Fabarm Lane have any available units?
115 Fabarm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 115 Fabarm Lane have?
Some of 115 Fabarm Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Fabarm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
115 Fabarm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Fabarm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Fabarm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 115 Fabarm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 115 Fabarm Lane offers parking.
Does 115 Fabarm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Fabarm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Fabarm Lane have a pool?
No, 115 Fabarm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 115 Fabarm Lane have accessible units?
No, 115 Fabarm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Fabarm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Fabarm Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Fabarm Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Fabarm Lane does not have units with air conditioning.