Last updated April 29 2020 at 11:54 AM

1131 River Rock

1131 River Rock · No Longer Available
Location

1131 River Rock, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
MOVE IN READY!!! This cute 4 bed/ 2 bath home is in the highly sought after subdivision of Rivertree! High ceilings, tile/carpet, refrigerator included, and a Beautiful back yard with shed and covered area for family gatherings! This is currently the only home for rent in Rivertree and it includes wonderful amenities such as a 3.5 acre park on Lake Dunlap with a private boat ramp, beach, picnic tables, and boat docks. Spend your mornings sipping coffee at the river or sitting on a chair in the water escaping the Texas heat! Paddle boarding or kayaking is always a fun option too! You can also spend your summer enjoying the community pool, club house, and tennis court/basketball court! Easy access to I10 and I35 and only 4 miles to Gruene or downtown New Braunfels. Why live anywhere else?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 River Rock have any available units?
1131 River Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1131 River Rock have?
Some of 1131 River Rock's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 River Rock currently offering any rent specials?
1131 River Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 River Rock pet-friendly?
No, 1131 River Rock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1131 River Rock offer parking?
No, 1131 River Rock does not offer parking.
Does 1131 River Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 River Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 River Rock have a pool?
Yes, 1131 River Rock has a pool.
Does 1131 River Rock have accessible units?
No, 1131 River Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 River Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 River Rock has units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 River Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 River Rock does not have units with air conditioning.

