1131 River Rock

MOVE IN READY!!! This cute 4 bed/ 2 bath home is in the highly sought after subdivision of Rivertree! High ceilings, tile/carpet, refrigerator included, and a Beautiful back yard with shed and covered area for family gatherings! This is currently the only home for rent in Rivertree and it includes wonderful amenities such as a 3.5 acre park on Lake Dunlap with a private boat ramp, beach, picnic tables, and boat docks. Spend your mornings sipping coffee at the river or sitting on a chair in the water escaping the Texas heat! Paddle boarding or kayaking is always a fun option too! You can also spend your summer enjoying the community pool, club house, and tennis court/basketball court! Easy access to I10 and I35 and only 4 miles to Gruene or downtown New Braunfels. Why live anywhere else?