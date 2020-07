Amenities

This is a wonderul three bedroom, two bath house. All tile/laminate flooring, granite countertops, nice sized bedrooms, and a large backyard. Close to shopping and I-35. Pets will require owner approval. Available for move in February 1st! Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize credit and background check. $50 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18. Call New Braunfels Leasing at (830)643-0656.