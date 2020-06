Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Construction completed in April 2016. Duplex home located in desirable Comal ISD & minutes to IH 35 & the Creekside Shopping area! Close to the New HEB! Tons of upgrades: Granite countertops in the kitchen, Upgraded kitchen & bathrooms, Upgraded backsplash in kitchen, Master bathroom has a walk-in shower, Upscale wood-look tile flooring throughout the home! Fenced-in backyard, Covered patio, Stainless steel appliances. Don't miss out on this beautiful place to call home!