Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Texas Sized 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in New Braunfels near Hwy 46. Come check out this newly renovated spacious home complete with UV blocking energy saving Pella Windows throughout. Brand New Lifeproof wood planking floors upstairs and ceramic tile downstairs, no carpet! Open backyard view with large covered patio. Sorry, no pets. Fridge can be provided if needed. 16/17 Month lease required, Application Req.