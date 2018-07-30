1016 MISSION DR

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a cute 2nd story unit in the heart of New Braunfels! Take a look at this cozy 2 bedroom rental on the upper level of a 4-plex. It has spacious living and dining areas with a fireplace for cool nights. The master bedroom has a walk in closet & ceiling fan to combat the TX summer heat. Washer/dryer hook-ups in closet off hall. Large backyard area for you pet! (Under 35 lbs. please.) Washer & dryer can be provided with approved application received by April 15th!