Anatole on Briarwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

Discover apartments in Midland, TX with top of the line luxury amenities and a great location just blocks away from bustling venues like Midland Park Mall and Nueva Vista Golf Club. Our Midland apartments come in nine different one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, each with signature features like lofty eight-foot ceilings, plush carpeting or faux wood flooring, two-inch blinds, walk in closets with built in shelving, and private patios. Island kitchens include granite countertops with espresso cabinetry, spacious pantries, and black Whirlpool appliances, plus a washer dryer set in the utility area. As a resident, enjoy upscale facilities like our resort style pool with BBQ grilling stations, a 24 hour fitness center, a business center with conference room, and resident garages. Contact us today to learn more!