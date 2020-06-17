Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes. Situated near plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, we have just the right home for your unique lifestyle.



At The Bradford, choose from one and two-bedroom apartments, available in single-story homes or two-story townhomes. Our open-floor plan apartments are perfect for working professionals and families. You’ll love preparing meals in our kitchens that come with plenty of counter space, roomy cabinets, a deep double sink and a modern appliance package. Summers will be comfortable with central air conditioning and cooling ceiling fans. Cozy up to an inviting electric fireplace in the winter. High ceilings and plush carpeting add to the ambiance of your lovely home. You’ll appreciate having the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer hook-ups right in y