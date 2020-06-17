All apartments in Midland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

The Bradford Apartment Homes

4715 W Wadley Ave · (432) 216-2236
Rent Special
Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.

Location

4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX 79707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0512 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. now

$819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 0507 · Avail. now

$819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1702 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Unit 0908 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Unit 1816 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bradford Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes. Situated near plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, we have just the right home for your unique lifestyle.

At The Bradford, choose from one and two-bedroom apartments, available in single-story homes or two-story townhomes. Our open-floor plan apartments are perfect for working professionals and families. You’ll love preparing meals in our kitchens that come with plenty of counter space, roomy cabinets, a deep double sink and a modern appliance package. Summers will be comfortable with central air conditioning and cooling ceiling fans. Cozy up to an inviting electric fireplace in the winter. High ceilings and plush carpeting add to the ambiance of your lovely home. You’ll appreciate having the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer hook-ups right in y

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Trash: $8/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: 1st come, 1st serve included with lease.
Storage Details:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bradford Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Bradford Apartment Homes has 12 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Bradford Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Bradford Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bradford Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Bradford Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is The Bradford Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bradford Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Bradford Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Bradford Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Bradford Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bradford Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bradford Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Bradford Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Bradford Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Bradford Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Bradford Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bradford Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does The Bradford Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Bradford Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
