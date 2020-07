Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse game room playground pool table

At Alexis at Town East, we believe you deserve the most luxurious, comfortable, and convenient lifestyle available in Mesquite. We truly raise the bar on apartment living with resort-inspired amenities, spacious homes, and top-notch customer service.



Nestled on over 15 acres of manicured grounds, Alexis at Town East offers a setting where you can relax and unwind. Recreation and socializing moments abound throughout our community. We offer an outdoor pool, a stylish clubhouse with social lounge and coffee bar, a 24-hour fitness center, and a business center with WiFi.