950 Golden Grove Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:43 PM

950 Golden Grove Drive

950 Golden Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

950 Golden Grove Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Huge 2-Story Brick Home With Upgrades! This spacious home is complete with laminate wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, decorative fireplace, and tons of natural lighting. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, decorative lighting, a large island, and breakfast nook. The large master bedroom has an abundance of natural light, dual vanities, garden tub, and a separate shower. Fenced backyard with patio with full yard sprinkler system. The location can’t be beaten as the home is located in a top neighborhood close to the center of town, schools, and highway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Golden Grove Drive have any available units?
950 Golden Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Golden Grove Drive have?
Some of 950 Golden Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Golden Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
950 Golden Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Golden Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 950 Golden Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 950 Golden Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 950 Golden Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 950 Golden Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Golden Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Golden Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 950 Golden Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 950 Golden Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 950 Golden Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Golden Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Golden Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

