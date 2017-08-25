950 Golden Grove Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic Huge 2-Story Brick Home With Upgrades! This spacious home is complete with laminate wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, decorative fireplace, and tons of natural lighting. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, decorative lighting, a large island, and breakfast nook. The large master bedroom has an abundance of natural light, dual vanities, garden tub, and a separate shower. Fenced backyard with patio with full yard sprinkler system. The location can’t be beaten as the home is located in a top neighborhood close to the center of town, schools, and highway access!