939 Boxwood Drive
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:32 AM

939 Boxwood Drive

939 Boxwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

939 Boxwood Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come check out this completely updated light and bright remolded home for lease. It's located in a well established neighborhood full of trees.New paint, carpets and stunning hand-scrapped laminated wooden floors. Master Bathroom has been recently updated with subway tiles and new counter tops. It has a spacious and open bright kitchen with beautiful granite, subway tile, and stainless steel appliances. The backyard has a deck which is perfect for entertaining or for sunday BBQ, with a huge fence for full privacy. Don't miss out on making this your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

