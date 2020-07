Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Floorplan with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances (Just Installed), Vinyl Flooring throughout that looks like wood, Ceiling Fans, Freshly Painted (Inside and Out), Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, Roof Replaced in November of 2018, Storage Shed in backyard, 1-Car Garage. Ready to move into! Centrally and Conviently Located! Walk to Schools, Shopping, Parks and Churches. There are not many 4 Bedroom homes in this condition in this price range!