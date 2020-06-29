All apartments in Lewisville
817 Summercreek Drive

Location

817 Summercreek Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this immaculate home that has every update you could want. The kitchen is perfect with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, freshly painted cabinets and much more. The downstairs features a spacious living room, breakfast nook and a bedroom that could easily be the master with an updated full bathroom. Upstairs you will find an additional master bedroom with an updated bathroom including granite counter tops and a barn door leading into the master bathroom. Outside you have a front and back patio to relax on. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are remaining in property. Do not miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Summercreek Drive have any available units?
817 Summercreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Summercreek Drive have?
Some of 817 Summercreek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Summercreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 Summercreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Summercreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 817 Summercreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 817 Summercreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 817 Summercreek Drive offers parking.
Does 817 Summercreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 Summercreek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Summercreek Drive have a pool?
No, 817 Summercreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 817 Summercreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 Summercreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Summercreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Summercreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

