817 Summercreek Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come see this immaculate home that has every update you could want. The kitchen is perfect with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, freshly painted cabinets and much more. The downstairs features a spacious living room, breakfast nook and a bedroom that could easily be the master with an updated full bathroom. Upstairs you will find an additional master bedroom with an updated bathroom including granite counter tops and a barn door leading into the master bathroom. Outside you have a front and back patio to relax on. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are remaining in property. Do not miss out on this one!