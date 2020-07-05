All apartments in Lewisville
807 Burr Oak Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:40 PM

807 Burr Oak Drive

807 Burr Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

807 Burr Oak Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great starter home close to Central Park! This 3 bedroom home features a low maintenance yard with just enough room for the kids & pets to play. Find easy to clean laminate flooring throughout with decorative light fixtures and french doors leading to the backyard. Kitchen features serve bar overlooking dining area with palladium window and outside views. Enjoy wood burning fireplace in large living area. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large, walk in closet with shelving compliments the master bedroom, while master bath has jetted tub and dual sinks. Additional bedrooms share full bath with built in cabinets and tub+shower combo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Burr Oak Drive have any available units?
807 Burr Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Burr Oak Drive have?
Some of 807 Burr Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Burr Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
807 Burr Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Burr Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Burr Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 807 Burr Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 807 Burr Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 807 Burr Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Burr Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Burr Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 807 Burr Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 807 Burr Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 807 Burr Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Burr Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Burr Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

