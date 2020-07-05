807 Burr Oak Drive

Amenities

Great starter home close to Central Park! This 3 bedroom home features a low maintenance yard with just enough room for the kids & pets to play. Find easy to clean laminate flooring throughout with decorative light fixtures and french doors leading to the backyard. Kitchen features serve bar overlooking dining area with palladium window and outside views. Enjoy wood burning fireplace in large living area. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large, walk in closet with shelving compliments the master bedroom, while master bath has jetted tub and dual sinks. Additional bedrooms share full bath with built in cabinets and tub+shower combo.