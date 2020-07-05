All apartments in Lewisville
738 Price Drive
738 Price Drive

738 Price Drive · No Longer Available
Location

738 Price Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
1 story 3-2-2 in Lewisville. Close to schools, water park and shopping! Spacious living and dining with ceramic tile floors throughout SS range. New carpet and fence to be completed. Will be thoroughly cleaned prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Price Drive have any available units?
738 Price Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Price Drive have?
Some of 738 Price Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Price Drive currently offering any rent specials?
738 Price Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Price Drive pet-friendly?
No, 738 Price Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 738 Price Drive offer parking?
Yes, 738 Price Drive offers parking.
Does 738 Price Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Price Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Price Drive have a pool?
No, 738 Price Drive does not have a pool.
Does 738 Price Drive have accessible units?
No, 738 Price Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Price Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Price Drive has units with dishwashers.

