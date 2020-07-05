738 Price Drive

1 story 3-2-2 in Lewisville. Close to schools, water park and shopping! Spacious living and dining with ceramic tile floors throughout SS range. New carpet and fence to be completed. Will be thoroughly cleaned prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
