Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Move In Read 4 Bedroom House in Desirable Location in Lewisville, Texas - This hard to find home boasts 2 master suites, a dedicated office, separate game and media rooms, and a 3 car garage! Property features a new roof, hardwood floors, surround sound wiring, crown molding, stone fireplace, a large island kitchen and more. The huge backyard includes a storage building plus tons of room to play!



Contact Neal Today. House will not last long!!



Text/Call (469) 249-0585



(RLNE4585249)