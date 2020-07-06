626 Hunters Glen Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Cozy single-story, half-duplex located in a prime, convenient location! Updates include beautiful, wood-like vinyl floors, fresh paint & 2in blinds throughout. Upgraded stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Light & bright open floorplan with neutral colors & vaulted ceilings & wood-burning fireplace in family living-dining. Split bedroom layout. Laminate flooring throughout, tons of closet space with 2 large bedrooms. Master bedroom has access to private fenced in backyard with patio & grassy area, which includes a large shed. Home comes with detached covered parking & very long driveway that has plenty of room for a boat or multiple vehicles! Ideal location close to schools, shopping, easy access to I-35