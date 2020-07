Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LIKE NEW HOME. This home has been completely renovated recently with new carpet, wood floors and paint. The kitchen is completely remodeled with new custom cabinets and granite counters. Stainless steel appliances, with a gas cook top range. Front bedroom can also serve as a study or craft room. A solarium can also serve as an office at the back of the home. Custom cabinets in over-sized garage add to the great features of this home. Large corner lot with trees and storage shed.