Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking

Location! Location! Location! Lovely and cozy home available for rent just minutes drive from 121 business. Fresh paint!! All bedrooms carpets will be replaced!! Grout will be professionally cleaned!! This 1.5 story has all 4 bedrooms down and a spacious loft on the 2nd floor that can be used as a second family room, game room or play room.Perfect floor plan. Great neighborhood and location with convenient shopping. This is a must see!