453 Valley View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in Ready! Two story 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath, plus Game Room in great Lewisville location! Interior recently painted! Open concept kitchen to living space. Refrigerator included! Master located on level 1 with remaining rooms upstairs. Master features walk in closet, jetted tub, and separate shower. Minutes away from highways, retail, restaurants and schools! App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.