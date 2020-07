Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location!



Delightful 2 bed, 2 bath home for lease in close proximity to restaurants and entertainment. This open concept home has been completely renovated. Granite, New Windows, Stainless steel appliances, new roof, new AC unit with Nest thermostat.



This home also includes private parking with 2 car covered port with rear entry to the fenced back yard.



The refrigerator is included.