2928 Muirfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Conveniently located Gorgeous townhome in a very desirable gated community in the Enclaves at Silver Creek. . Schools in Coppell ISD.Beautifully appointed with soaring ceilings, tile entry, and Rich hardwood floors throughout the living and dining areas. All bedrooms up and two living areas, built in tech area upstairs. Large deck overlooking large greenbelt on the property. Can't beat the location with easy access to major highways and DFW Airport. New tile, new granite counter kitchen and new carpet.