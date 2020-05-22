All apartments in Lewisville
Location

2928 Muirfield Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located Gorgeous townhome in a very desirable gated community in the Enclaves at Silver Creek. . Schools in Coppell ISD.Beautifully appointed with soaring ceilings, tile entry, and Rich hardwood floors throughout the living and dining areas. All bedrooms up and two living areas, built in tech area upstairs. Large deck overlooking large greenbelt on the property. Can't beat the location with easy access to major highways and DFW Airport. New tile, new granite counter kitchen and new carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Muirfield Drive have any available units?
2928 Muirfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 Muirfield Drive have?
Some of 2928 Muirfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Muirfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Muirfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Muirfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2928 Muirfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2928 Muirfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Muirfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2928 Muirfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Muirfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Muirfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2928 Muirfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Muirfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2928 Muirfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Muirfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Muirfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

