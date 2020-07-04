All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2825 Shoreline Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2825 Shoreline Way
Last updated June 4 2019 at 5:58 AM

2825 Shoreline Way

2825 Shoreline Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2825 Shoreline Way, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully maintained home on a large corner lot in the quite subdivision of Meridian Estates. Enjoy the large combined formal areas upon entering the home. Cook in your bright, open kitchen with a breakfast nook for casual dining & a generous size family room for all your gatherings! A Master suite is secluded in the back of the home and there are 3 additional generously sized secondary bedrooms! This home is close to everything! Restaurants, shopping and Lake Lewisville is not far away either.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Shoreline Way have any available units?
2825 Shoreline Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Shoreline Way have?
Some of 2825 Shoreline Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Shoreline Way currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Shoreline Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Shoreline Way pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Shoreline Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2825 Shoreline Way offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Shoreline Way offers parking.
Does 2825 Shoreline Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Shoreline Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Shoreline Way have a pool?
No, 2825 Shoreline Way does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Shoreline Way have accessible units?
No, 2825 Shoreline Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Shoreline Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 Shoreline Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District