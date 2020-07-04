2825 Shoreline Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully maintained home on a large corner lot in the quite subdivision of Meridian Estates. Enjoy the large combined formal areas upon entering the home. Cook in your bright, open kitchen with a breakfast nook for casual dining & a generous size family room for all your gatherings! A Master suite is secluded in the back of the home and there are 3 additional generously sized secondary bedrooms! This home is close to everything! Restaurants, shopping and Lake Lewisville is not far away either.