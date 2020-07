Amenities

Brand new townhouse for rent. Large open floorpan, perfect for entertaining! Homes plan features the kitchen island overlooking the dining and family rooms, window seat in the family room, and laundry on the second floor. The master suite is separated from the secondary bedrooms by a spacious game room, perfect for entertaining. Community pool, parks and trails. Close to shopping, highways, airport, restaurants etc.