Lewisville, TX
2572 Jackson Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2572 Jackson Drive

2572 Jackson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2572 Jackson Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Luxurious Executive Town Home at Settlers Village Opp Vista Ridge Mall Lewisville, 3 bed, 2.5Bath, Game, 1948sft, Modern Kitchen,SS Appliances, Hard Wood Floors in Living and Dining, Master has Garden Tub,Stand Alone Shower with HIS N HER Closets. Refrigerator included. This neighborhood has Community Pool, 20mins to Airport, quick access to shopping,entertainment,dining spots,Lake Lewisville, Ballet,Symphony theaters,Parks,Trinity,Baylor,Lewisville,Cooks Medical center,MacArthur X Round grove. Available from 1-March-2020. Come visit it NOW !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 Jackson Drive have any available units?
2572 Jackson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2572 Jackson Drive have?
Some of 2572 Jackson Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 Jackson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2572 Jackson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 Jackson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2572 Jackson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2572 Jackson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2572 Jackson Drive offers parking.
Does 2572 Jackson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2572 Jackson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 Jackson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2572 Jackson Drive has a pool.
Does 2572 Jackson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2572 Jackson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 Jackson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2572 Jackson Drive has units with dishwashers.

