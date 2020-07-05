2572 Jackson Drive

Amenities
Luxurious Executive Town Home at Settlers Village Opp Vista Ridge Mall Lewisville, 3 bed, 2.5Bath, Game, 1948sft, Modern Kitchen,SS Appliances, Hard Wood Floors in Living and Dining, Master has Garden Tub,Stand Alone Shower with HIS N HER Closets. Refrigerator included. This neighborhood has Community Pool, 20mins to Airport, quick access to shopping,entertainment,dining spots,Lake Lewisville, Ballet,Symphony theaters,Parks,Trinity,Baylor,Lewisville,Cooks Medical center,MacArthur X Round grove. Available from 1-March-2020. Come visit it NOW !!!