2572 Jackson Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Luxurious Executive Town Home at Settlers Village Opp Vista Ridge Mall Lewisville, 3 bed, 2.5Bath, Game, 1948sft, Modern Kitchen,SS Appliances, Hard Wood Floors in Living and Dining, Master has Garden Tub,Stand Alone Shower with HIS N HER Closets. Refrigerator included. This neighborhood has Community Pool, 20mins to Airport, quick access to shopping,entertainment,dining spots,Lake Lewisville, Ballet,Symphony theaters,Parks,Trinity,Baylor,Lewisville,Cooks Medical center,MacArthur X Round grove. Available from 1-March-2020. Come visit it NOW !!!