Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2564 Jacobson Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:36 AM

2564 Jacobson Drive

2564 Jacobson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2564 Jacobson Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Stunning townhome with beautiful wood floors and full of upgrades all over the home like upgraded lightings, propeller fans, Waterfall faucets, wired for 5.1 Surround sound speakers in Living room2 and also has inwall 5 speakers and one subwoofer in living room 1, Pre-wired for security system. Well maintained backyard with faux grass never have to mow! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, gas cooktop. The balcony just off the dining room is perfect for your morning coffee! Master suite with bonus sitting room and private balcony! The lower level living area can be a gym or game room! Community pool just steps away! Easy access to 121, I35E, and many nearby restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2564 Jacobson Drive have any available units?
2564 Jacobson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2564 Jacobson Drive have?
Some of 2564 Jacobson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2564 Jacobson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2564 Jacobson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2564 Jacobson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2564 Jacobson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2564 Jacobson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2564 Jacobson Drive offers parking.
Does 2564 Jacobson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2564 Jacobson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2564 Jacobson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2564 Jacobson Drive has a pool.
Does 2564 Jacobson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2564 Jacobson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2564 Jacobson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2564 Jacobson Drive has units with dishwashers.

