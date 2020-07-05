2564 Jacobson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

Stunning townhome with beautiful wood floors and full of upgrades all over the home like upgraded lightings, propeller fans, Waterfall faucets, wired for 5.1 Surround sound speakers in Living room2 and also has inwall 5 speakers and one subwoofer in living room 1, Pre-wired for security system. Well maintained backyard with faux grass never have to mow! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, gas cooktop. The balcony just off the dining room is perfect for your morning coffee! Master suite with bonus sitting room and private balcony! The lower level living area can be a gym or game room! Community pool just steps away! Easy access to 121, I35E, and many nearby restaurants.