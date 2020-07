Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

BRAND NEW 2 story townhome featuring with many UPGRADES, Some of the upgrades are wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Be the first one to live in this beautiful town home, open floor plan with kitchen opening into the large family room. Location only minutes from Sam Rayburn tollway and Dallas tollway, close to all shopping malls and Nebraska Furniture Mart. House also come with brand new washer and dryer.