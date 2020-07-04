2555 Adam Lane

Amenities

Brand new town home in great location with lewisville ISD and half mile to Highway 121. Easy access to 35E,Tollway & 1 mile to East Hill Park and Pier 121 marina where you can enjoy the Lewisville lake. Short drive to Nebraska Furniture, Plano headquarters area. Large and open family room with hardwood floor. Kitchen has granite counter top,stainless appliances and refrigerator. The large master suite has garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. All bedrooms and two full bath upstairs. Lots of windows. Community pool, front and back open Yard maintenance and sprinkle system maintained by HOA. Owner pays HOA fees. Hurry up for the first occupant of this new & low maintenance home!