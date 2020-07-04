All apartments in Lewisville
Lewisville, TX
2555 Adam Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2555 Adam Lane

2555 Adam Lane
Location

2555 Adam Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand new town home in great location with lewisville ISD and half mile to Highway 121. Easy access to 35E,Tollway & 1 mile to East Hill Park and Pier 121 marina where you can enjoy the Lewisville lake. Short drive to Nebraska Furniture, Plano headquarters area. Large and open family room with hardwood floor. Kitchen has granite counter top,stainless appliances and refrigerator. The large master suite has garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. All bedrooms and two full bath upstairs. Lots of windows. Community pool, front and back open Yard maintenance and sprinkle system maintained by HOA. Owner pays HOA fees. Hurry up for the first occupant of this new & low maintenance home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 Adam Lane have any available units?
2555 Adam Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 Adam Lane have?
Some of 2555 Adam Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 Adam Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Adam Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 Adam Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2555 Adam Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2555 Adam Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2555 Adam Lane offers parking.
Does 2555 Adam Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 Adam Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 Adam Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2555 Adam Lane has a pool.
Does 2555 Adam Lane have accessible units?
No, 2555 Adam Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 Adam Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2555 Adam Lane has units with dishwashers.

