Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2533 Jacobson Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:09 AM

2533 Jacobson Drive

2533 Jacobson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2533 Jacobson Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 3 story town home is centrally located 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living spaces, and 2 car garage! Upgrades galore include new flooring throughout, new neutral paint tones, new appliances, and much more! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters with a ceramic tile back splsh, ss appliances, and eat in breakfast book! Stone fireplace is focal point of the open floor plan! Master retreat is complete with dual sinks, glass enclosed shower, and walk-in closets! Enjoy your morning coffee or entertain guests on the back patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 Jacobson Drive have any available units?
2533 Jacobson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2533 Jacobson Drive have?
Some of 2533 Jacobson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 Jacobson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Jacobson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Jacobson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2533 Jacobson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2533 Jacobson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2533 Jacobson Drive offers parking.
Does 2533 Jacobson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 Jacobson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Jacobson Drive have a pool?
No, 2533 Jacobson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2533 Jacobson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2533 Jacobson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Jacobson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2533 Jacobson Drive has units with dishwashers.

