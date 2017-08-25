2533 Jacobson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled 3 story town home is centrally located 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living spaces, and 2 car garage! Upgrades galore include new flooring throughout, new neutral paint tones, new appliances, and much more! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters with a ceramic tile back splsh, ss appliances, and eat in breakfast book! Stone fireplace is focal point of the open floor plan! Master retreat is complete with dual sinks, glass enclosed shower, and walk-in closets! Enjoy your morning coffee or entertain guests on the back patio!