253 Ridge Cove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

PERFECT LOCATION! Completely Remodeled in 2017, Granite, New 5-2019 HVAC, Vinyl Plank flooring. Gas Cooktop, Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with access to the community pool. This 4 Bed 2 Bath has everything you need! Open floor plan with high ceilings. Fire place, Kitchen has granite counter tops, SS appliances plus gas stove. Large Master suite with huge walk in closet and wonderful Master bath. Split Floor plan with 2nd, 3rd and 4th bedrooms down separate hallway. 2 Living areas. Low maintenance backyard with patio. Property for lease or for sale. Property is ready for new lease August 1. or Purchase