Lewisville, TX
253 Ridge Cove Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

253 Ridge Cove Drive

253 Ridge Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

253 Ridge Cove Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
PERFECT LOCATION! Completely Remodeled in 2017, Granite, New 5-2019 HVAC, Vinyl Plank flooring. Gas Cooktop, Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with access to the community pool. This 4 Bed 2 Bath has everything you need! Open floor plan with high ceilings. Fire place, Kitchen has granite counter tops, SS appliances plus gas stove. Large Master suite with huge walk in closet and wonderful Master bath. Split Floor plan with 2nd, 3rd and 4th bedrooms down separate hallway. 2 Living areas. Low maintenance backyard with patio. Property for lease or for sale. Property is ready for new lease August 1. or Purchase

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Ridge Cove Drive have any available units?
253 Ridge Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 253 Ridge Cove Drive have?
Some of 253 Ridge Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Ridge Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
253 Ridge Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Ridge Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 253 Ridge Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 253 Ridge Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 253 Ridge Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 253 Ridge Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 Ridge Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Ridge Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 253 Ridge Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 253 Ridge Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 253 Ridge Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Ridge Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 253 Ridge Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

