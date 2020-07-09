247 Sherburne Street

2016 NEW TOWNHOME WITH A BIG BACKYARD! HOA takes care front yard. All bed rooms including closets and family room are wood flooring. Owner takes care back yard. Gated community with all the recent updates that are wanted in a new home! Family room open to kitchen and dining area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliance and granite tops; also custom knotty alder cabinets...very large master closet and walk-in closets in secondary bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
