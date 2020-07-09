All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 247 Sherburne Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
247 Sherburne Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:16 AM

247 Sherburne Street

247 Sherburne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

247 Sherburne Street, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2016 NEW TOWNHOME WITH A BIG BACKYARD! HOA takes care front yard. All bed rooms including closets and family room are wood flooring. Owner takes care back yard. Gated community with all the recent updates that are wanted in a new home! Family room open to kitchen and dining area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliance and granite tops; also custom knotty alder cabinets...very large master closet and walk-in closets in secondary bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Sherburne Street have any available units?
247 Sherburne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 Sherburne Street have?
Some of 247 Sherburne Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Sherburne Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 Sherburne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Sherburne Street pet-friendly?
No, 247 Sherburne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 247 Sherburne Street offer parking?
Yes, 247 Sherburne Street offers parking.
Does 247 Sherburne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Sherburne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Sherburne Street have a pool?
No, 247 Sherburne Street does not have a pool.
Does 247 Sherburne Street have accessible units?
No, 247 Sherburne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Sherburne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Sherburne Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District