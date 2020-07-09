247 Sherburne Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2016 NEW TOWNHOME WITH A BIG BACKYARD! HOA takes care front yard. All bed rooms including closets and family room are wood flooring. Owner takes care back yard. Gated community with all the recent updates that are wanted in a new home! Family room open to kitchen and dining area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliance and granite tops; also custom knotty alder cabinets...very large master closet and walk-in closets in secondary bedrooms.