Lewisville, TX
2455 Sunderland Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2455 Sunderland Lane

2455 Sunderland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2455 Sunderland Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Great house to enjoy. Wood floor, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets, and a huge pantry. Electric start gas fireplace in large open family room, decked patio. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, a game room, and 2nd master! First floor has Master suite as well, Perfect for guests or in-laws. Garage entrance through rear alley. Nice neighborhood pool, convenient location to major highway 121, Hwy 35 and to shopping malls. The landlord pays the HOA dues. application should come with copy of DL, and the most recent paystubs. 50 dollar application each. available date is NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2455 Sunderland Lane have any available units?
2455 Sunderland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2455 Sunderland Lane have?
Some of 2455 Sunderland Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2455 Sunderland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2455 Sunderland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2455 Sunderland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2455 Sunderland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2455 Sunderland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2455 Sunderland Lane offers parking.
Does 2455 Sunderland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2455 Sunderland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2455 Sunderland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2455 Sunderland Lane has a pool.
Does 2455 Sunderland Lane have accessible units?
No, 2455 Sunderland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2455 Sunderland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2455 Sunderland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

