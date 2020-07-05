2455 Sunderland Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Great house to enjoy. Wood floor, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets, and a huge pantry. Electric start gas fireplace in large open family room, decked patio. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, a game room, and 2nd master! First floor has Master suite as well, Perfect for guests or in-laws. Garage entrance through rear alley. Nice neighborhood pool, convenient location to major highway 121, Hwy 35 and to shopping malls. The landlord pays the HOA dues. application should come with copy of DL, and the most recent paystubs. 50 dollar application each. available date is NOW.