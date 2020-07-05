All apartments in Lewisville
241 Barrington Lane
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:16 AM

241 Barrington Lane

241 Barrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

241 Barrington Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gated Community! This two story townhome located close to Hway 121, I-35E and businesses. 3 bedrooms up with 2 full bathrooms. A half bath room down. Fenced backyard back to a creek with lots of trees and greens. Very good floor plan with High ceilings in entry. Family room open to kitchen and breakfast area. Granite counters top, breakfast bar, custom 42” cabinets, SS appliances in kitchen. Refrigerator included. Master bedroom has walk in closet, excellent location surrounded by trees, businesses and Easy to shopping and schools. Extra parking spaces for guests in the font. HOA maintains front yard! MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Barrington Lane have any available units?
241 Barrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 Barrington Lane have?
Some of 241 Barrington Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Barrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
241 Barrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Barrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 241 Barrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 241 Barrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 241 Barrington Lane offers parking.
Does 241 Barrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Barrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Barrington Lane have a pool?
No, 241 Barrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 241 Barrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 241 Barrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Barrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Barrington Lane has units with dishwashers.

