241 Barrington Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Gated Community! This two story townhome located close to Hway 121, I-35E and businesses. 3 bedrooms up with 2 full bathrooms. A half bath room down. Fenced backyard back to a creek with lots of trees and greens. Very good floor plan with High ceilings in entry. Family room open to kitchen and breakfast area. Granite counters top, breakfast bar, custom 42” cabinets, SS appliances in kitchen. Refrigerator included. Master bedroom has walk in closet, excellent location surrounded by trees, businesses and Easy to shopping and schools. Extra parking spaces for guests in the font. HOA maintains front yard! MOVE IN READY!