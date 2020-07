Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very Nice one story, 2 bedroom townhouse. Well maintained, updates, 2 car garage and private backyard. Study office area and large kitchen with breakfast area, spacious closets and large updated master shower. This is perfect turnkey home, Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer stays with the home. Beautiful community pool and common green spaces. HOA maintains exterior of home, yard, pool and landscape.