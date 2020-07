Amenities

walk in closets fireplace game room microwave refrigerator

Bright, spacious and open floor plan. There is room for everyone. Formal living, Dining, Island kitchen open to family room. All bedrooms up, game room and walk in closets. Master is huge and great layout. Great location. Close to I 35, 121, and 190. Minutes away to Vista Ridge Mall.

From S.Edmunds, west on Valleybrook and right on Glenhaven