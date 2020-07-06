2114 Montclair Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This one will go fast! It's just been repainted, popcorn ceiling removed, carpet on staircase replaced and other updates! Has Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen and a breakfast bar open into the dining and large living area with two story vaulted ceiling. Master has double vanity and separate tub and shower and good size walkin. The backyard has multiple patios and access to the greenbelt behind the house and there are multiple fruit trees to pick from. Side patio is perfect for entertaining and has a great storage shed that is included. Home has never been rented before and is ready to go! Don't miss out on this great opportunity!