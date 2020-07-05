All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 27 2019

2061 Kenny Court

Location

2061 Kenny Court, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming & well-maintained home in highly sought after Valley View community offers 3 bedrooms plus a study or formal dining. Open and spacious, light and bright, features large kitchen overlooking the family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Extensive laminate wood floors in family room, hallway and study. Convenient location with walking distance to schools and easy access to I35 and 121. Won't last! Don't miss!! Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 Kenny Court have any available units?
2061 Kenny Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 Kenny Court have?
Some of 2061 Kenny Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 Kenny Court currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Kenny Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Kenny Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2061 Kenny Court is pet friendly.
Does 2061 Kenny Court offer parking?
Yes, 2061 Kenny Court offers parking.
Does 2061 Kenny Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 Kenny Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Kenny Court have a pool?
No, 2061 Kenny Court does not have a pool.
Does 2061 Kenny Court have accessible units?
No, 2061 Kenny Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Kenny Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2061 Kenny Court has units with dishwashers.

