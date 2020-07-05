2061 Kenny Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming & well-maintained home in highly sought after Valley View community offers 3 bedrooms plus a study or formal dining. Open and spacious, light and bright, features large kitchen overlooking the family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Extensive laminate wood floors in family room, hallway and study. Convenient location with walking distance to schools and easy access to I35 and 121. Won't last! Don't miss!! Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.