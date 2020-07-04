All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

204 Belleville Drive

204 Belleville Dr · No Longer Available
Location

204 Belleville Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely HOME close to Lewisville Downtown. 3bedrooms 3.5baths, large kitchen features granite counter top, fully loaded with s-steel appliances, lots of cabinets and wood floors! Open floor plan living room to the kitchen. Owner will provide the refrigerator and storm door for safe. Walking distance to the community pool. A full bathroom for each bedroom, plus a half bath in downstairs. Requirements: 600+ credit score and $60,000 annually family income. No pets are allowed. Must fill out the Covid-19 health questionnaire form before showing. Must wear mask and gloves before entering the house. Need 48hrs notice before showing. The house will be available to move in on July 20th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Belleville Drive have any available units?
204 Belleville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Belleville Drive have?
Some of 204 Belleville Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Belleville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Belleville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Belleville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 204 Belleville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 204 Belleville Drive offer parking?
No, 204 Belleville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 204 Belleville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Belleville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Belleville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 204 Belleville Drive has a pool.
Does 204 Belleville Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Belleville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Belleville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Belleville Drive has units with dishwashers.

