204 Belleville Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Lovely HOME close to Lewisville Downtown. 3bedrooms 3.5baths, large kitchen features granite counter top, fully loaded with s-steel appliances, lots of cabinets and wood floors! Open floor plan living room to the kitchen. Owner will provide the refrigerator and storm door for safe. Walking distance to the community pool. A full bathroom for each bedroom, plus a half bath in downstairs. Requirements: 600+ credit score and $60,000 annually family income. No pets are allowed. Must fill out the Covid-19 health questionnaire form before showing. Must wear mask and gloves before entering the house. Need 48hrs notice before showing. The house will be available to move in on July 20th.