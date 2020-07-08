All apartments in Lewisville
2032 Peregrine Court

Location

2032 Peregrine Court, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great for commuters. 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths just blocks from 35E. Home is situated on quiet Cul de Sac adjacent to city park land and walking trails. Large open living and dining area. Separate 2nd living area with wood floors and fireplace with decorative tile surround. Kitchen has breakfast bar and eat in breakfast area. Open patio in back. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bath features separate shower and tub. Dual vanities. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Peregrine Court have any available units?
2032 Peregrine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Peregrine Court have?
Some of 2032 Peregrine Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Peregrine Court currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Peregrine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Peregrine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2032 Peregrine Court is pet friendly.
Does 2032 Peregrine Court offer parking?
Yes, 2032 Peregrine Court offers parking.
Does 2032 Peregrine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Peregrine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Peregrine Court have a pool?
No, 2032 Peregrine Court does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Peregrine Court have accessible units?
No, 2032 Peregrine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Peregrine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 Peregrine Court has units with dishwashers.

