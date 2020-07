Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great location, Minutes from I-35, Double Tree Ranch Park and Lake Lewisville. Spacious layout with an open floor plan. Extra Large Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, separate shower and tub. HUGE backyard with plenty of space for a trampoline and entertaining. Extra long driveway in the back to park your RV or Boat. Separate laundry room right off the kitchen. Zoned to Marcus High School! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!