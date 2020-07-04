2019 San Marino Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This like new luxury 1 story house has upgrades including tray ceiling, granite counters, stainless appliances and backsplash. Open floor plan with computer niche and large laundry room. Family room anchored by an attractive cast stone fireplace. Master with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. The 4th bedroom can be a study or play room for kids. About 8 minutes to The Shops at Highland Village. 5 minutes to Lewisville Lake. Excellent location for commute to DFW airport and all Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex cities!