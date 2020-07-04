All apartments in Lewisville
2019 San Marino Lane

2019 San Marino Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2019 San Marino Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This like new luxury 1 story house has upgrades including tray ceiling, granite counters, stainless appliances and backsplash. Open floor plan with computer niche and large laundry room. Family room anchored by an attractive cast stone fireplace. Master with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. The 4th bedroom can be a study or play room for kids. About 8 minutes to The Shops at Highland Village. 5 minutes to Lewisville Lake. Excellent location for commute to DFW airport and all Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex cities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 San Marino Lane have any available units?
2019 San Marino Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 San Marino Lane have?
Some of 2019 San Marino Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 San Marino Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2019 San Marino Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 San Marino Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2019 San Marino Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2019 San Marino Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2019 San Marino Lane offers parking.
Does 2019 San Marino Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 San Marino Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 San Marino Lane have a pool?
No, 2019 San Marino Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2019 San Marino Lane have accessible units?
No, 2019 San Marino Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 San Marino Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 San Marino Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

