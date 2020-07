Amenities

Charming one story home with convenient location, close to 35E. Kitchen with breakfast bar is open to dining area and cozy living area with fireplace. Three bedrooms with French door access to Master Bedroom. Granite counters in master bath with dual sinks. Hardwood floors in living area. Fenced yard and outdoor closet or storage. Yard will have fresh sod after current tenant moves out. Home can be ready for lease before July 1st as needed. Enjoy!