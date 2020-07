Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Gated beautiful 3 BR 3 Full Bath Town home close to Hwy 121, I-35E. Proximity to JP Morgan, other area businesses,near DFW airport.Beautiful kitchen with breakfast nook,Granite counter tops, SS appliances includes fridge with Ice maker.1 BR with full bath on first level,2nd BR with full bath, Game room and Master with 2 walk-in closet,separate tub & shower on 2nd level.Abundance of natural light.Corner lot nice size backyard for small children or pet.