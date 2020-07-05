1936 Sherburne Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LIKE NEW. Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse in gated community. Hardwood floor for entire first floor and laminate wood floor for all second floor bedrooms. Family room open to kitchen and dinning room. Kitchen features: granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. 2 car garage. Near Central Lewisville City Park. HOA takes care the front yard and tenants just need to take care backyard. Easy excess to I-35 and 121.