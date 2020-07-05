All apartments in Lewisville
Lewisville, TX
1936 Sherburne Street
Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:27 AM

1936 Sherburne Street

1936 Sherburne Street · No Longer Available
Lewisville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

1936 Sherburne Street, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LIKE NEW. Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse in gated community. Hardwood floor for entire first floor and laminate wood floor for all second floor bedrooms. Family room open to kitchen and dinning room. Kitchen features: granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. 2 car garage. Near Central Lewisville City Park. HOA takes care the front yard and tenants just need to take care backyard. Easy excess to I-35 and 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Sherburne Street have any available units?
1936 Sherburne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1936 Sherburne Street have?
Some of 1936 Sherburne Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Sherburne Street currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Sherburne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Sherburne Street pet-friendly?
No, 1936 Sherburne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1936 Sherburne Street offer parking?
Yes, 1936 Sherburne Street offers parking.
Does 1936 Sherburne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 Sherburne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Sherburne Street have a pool?
No, 1936 Sherburne Street does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Sherburne Street have accessible units?
No, 1936 Sherburne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Sherburne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1936 Sherburne Street has units with dishwashers.

