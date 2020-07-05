1936 Sherburne Street

LIKE NEW. Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse in gated community. Hardwood floor for entire first floor and laminate wood floor for all second floor bedrooms. Family room open to kitchen and dinning room. Kitchen features: granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. 2 car garage. Near Central Lewisville City Park. HOA takes care the front yard and tenants just need to take care backyard. Easy excess to I-35 and 121.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
