1933 Hobart Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculately kept home with all the upgrades. WATER AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED. Wood like flooring throughout living area and all bedrooms. Cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gas range. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer INCLUDED. Built in central vacuum system. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Granite counters in both bathrooms. Large master suite. Master bath offers abundant counter space, frame-less shower with sitting area, and huge walk in closet. Covered patio with beautiful wood privacy fence. Centrally located and a must see!