All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1933 Hobart Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1933 Hobart Lane
Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:08 AM

1933 Hobart Lane

1933 Hobart Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1933 Hobart Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculately kept home with all the upgrades. WATER AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED. Wood like flooring throughout living area and all bedrooms. Cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gas range. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer INCLUDED. Built in central vacuum system. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Granite counters in both bathrooms. Large master suite. Master bath offers abundant counter space, frame-less shower with sitting area, and huge walk in closet. Covered patio with beautiful wood privacy fence. Centrally located and a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Hobart Lane have any available units?
1933 Hobart Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 Hobart Lane have?
Some of 1933 Hobart Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Hobart Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Hobart Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Hobart Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Hobart Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1933 Hobart Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1933 Hobart Lane offers parking.
Does 1933 Hobart Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1933 Hobart Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Hobart Lane have a pool?
No, 1933 Hobart Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Hobart Lane have accessible units?
No, 1933 Hobart Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Hobart Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 Hobart Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District